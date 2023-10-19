Advertise With Us
Two in critical condition after Kinston shooting

Kinston police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Kinston police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Kinston on Thursday afternoon.

According to Kinston police, they received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a shooting on Clay Street.

When police arrived they said they found two people who had both been shot multiple times.

Police say that both of the wounded people were flown to ECU Health in Greenville where they are both in critical condition.

Police say they believe the two people were shot after an altercation with an unknown person who then fled the area.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App that is available on both Apple and Android devices. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

