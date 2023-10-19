Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN, POOL, KHOU, @POTUS, CHANNEL 12, PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY, @IDF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody
Generic drowning picture
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits humanitarian aid, as Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion
Class of 2023 holds a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).
Beaufort Co. Community College celebrates 100% 2023 practical nurse pass rate
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
Drones attack a US military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, US officials say
FILE - Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022,...
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful