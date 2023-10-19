Advertise With Us
Sylvan Heights hosting ‘Trick or Tweet’ for Halloween

By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bird zoo is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event on October 31st.

The Sylvan Heights Bird Park is hosting ‘Trick or Tweet’ this Halloween holiday.

At the park from 5 to 6 p.m., families can enter the park with a $2 admission fee or bring two canned goods for their food drive.

Park staff will be dressed up passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Birds like Kenya, the White-Faced Whistling Duck will be out greeting visitors.

The duck, native to sub-Saharan Africa and much of South America is s social bird that whistles and shimmies and will be doing so when greeting visitors.

