Smoke on the Water Festival returns tomorrow

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary
Celebrate the 25th Anniversary(Washington Noon Rotary)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Smoke on the Water Festival this Friday and Saturday.

Smoke on the Water is the premier whole hog BBQ competition in eastern North Carolina. The Washington Noon Rotary Club Event will be held on the Washington Waterfront October 20th and 21st.

Festivities begin Friday Night with the Pig Parade and concert by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Friday night kicks off at 4pm and ends at 10pm. Saturday kicks off at 8am and ends at 10pm. Other festivities include food trucks, live music, amusements, car shows, and more.

For a full schedule of events, visit their website here.

