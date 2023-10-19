Second arrest made in year-old Edgecombe County murder

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another arrest has been made in a year-old homicide in Edgecombe County.

Deputies today charged Rameik Anderson with first degree murder, and felony conspiracy.

Lamichael Everette was gunned down near Tolbert Place in Princeville back on October 23rd.

Anderson was already in jail in Wilson County on other charges and was given no bond on the murder count.

Last week, deputies say they made “the first of a series of arrests” in Everette’s murder. Jayla Hyman, of Tarboro, was charged with felony conspiracy, and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Anyone with information on the murder is urged to call deputies at 252-641-7809.

