Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Second arrest made in year-old Edgecombe County murder

Rameik Anderson
Rameik Anderson(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another arrest has been made in a year-old homicide in Edgecombe County.

Deputies today charged Rameik Anderson with first degree murder, and felony conspiracy.

Lamichael Everette was gunned down near Tolbert Place in Princeville back on October 23rd.

Anderson was already in jail in Wilson County on other charges and was given no bond on the murder count.

Last week, deputies say they made “the first of a series of arrests” in Everette’s murder. Jayla Hyman, of Tarboro, was charged with felony conspiracy, and accessory before the fact to a felony.

Anyone with information on the murder is urged to call deputies at 252-641-7809.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Generic drowning picture
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
Kinston police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Two in critical condition after Kinston shooting
A family of seven was displaced when their Goldsboro mobile home caught fire Thursday morning.
Goldsboro mobile home fire displaces seven
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders