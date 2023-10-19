Advertise With Us
Remembering 40th anniversary of Beirut Bombing with Yellow Ribbons

Northwood Park Middle School students and Beirut Bombing survivors passing out Yellow Ribbons...
Northwood Park Middle School students and Beirut Bombing survivors passing out Yellow Ribbons 2023.(City of Jacksonville)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students and survivors from an Eastern Carolina city are gathering with Yellow Ribbons to remember the 1983 Beirut Bombing.

This is one of three events the City of Jacksonville and the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee are holding for community members to join as they remember and observe the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut Bombing through their Yellow Ribbon Campaign.

241 United States Marine Corps and Navy service members died in the Beirut bombing that was carried out by two suicide bombers on October 23rd, 1983.

Today at the Beirut Memorial Grove, students and BVA members will tie yellow ribbons to each of the 273 trees at the grove.

This starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of US 17, NC 24, and Wilmington Highway across from Camp Geiger, in memory of those who died in Beirut and related incidents.

The Beirut Memorial Observance will take place Monday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.

At the first event, students from the Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville, members of the Beirut Advisory Board, and Beirut survivors met for the ribbon deployment at Lejune Memorial Gardens.

2023 Beirut Bombing Anniversary survivors and Jacksonville middle school students
2023 Beirut Bombing Anniversary survivors and Jacksonville middle school students(City of Jacksonville)

