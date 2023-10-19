Advertise With Us
POLICE: Suspect in home invasion walks out of Greenville hospital

Timothy Savage
Timothy Savage(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man facing charges in a home invasion where he was shot apparently walked out of the hospital on Wednesday.

Timothy Savage was being treated at ECU Health Medical Center after he was shot by a Morehead City homeowner last Wednesday.

Police said the 55-year-old Savage forced his way into a home on South 28th Street shortly after 3 p.m. on October 18th. Police say the homeowner shot Savage, who they said was also armed when he forced his way in.

Police say that after being shot, Savage stole the homeowner’s car and got away until he was stopped by police.

Authorities say Savage left the Greenville hospital against medical advice. He was facing charges of breaking and entering to terrorize, larceny of a motor vehicle, and domestic criminal trespass.

Anyone who spots Savage should immediately call 911. He is just over six feet tall, and weighs around 250 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said the family threatened is aware of what happened and precautions are being taken for their safety.

Morehead City police would not say if hospital police were aware Savage faced charges and whether any measures were taken so that he didn’t leave on his own.

A spokesman at ECU Health said Savage was not in police custody while receiving treatment at their hospital.

