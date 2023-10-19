Advertise With Us
Police seek missing man in Morehead City

Kevin Henderson
Kevin Henderson(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Morehead City are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

According to police, 70-year-old Kevin Henderson was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that Henderson is 5′ 11″ tall and has brown hair, grey facial hair, and glasses. He was last seen on North 28th Street wearing blue jeans, a black and red shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen Henderson please call 9-1-1 to let police know his location.

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
