Police seek missing man in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Morehead City are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

According to police, 70-year-old Kevin Henderson was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that Henderson is 5′ 11″ tall and has brown hair, grey facial hair, and glasses. He was last seen on North 28th Street wearing blue jeans, a black and red shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have seen Henderson please call 9-1-1 to let police know his location.

