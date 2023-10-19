Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody

(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Camp Lejeune officials say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

They say at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening.

The base says further details will be provided as they become available.

Stay with WITN for updates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
Vote on finalist of names for Greenville’s baseball team

Latest News

Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Inquiry by NC Attorney General provides insight of Martin General Hospital troubles prior to...
Inquiry by NC Attorney General provides insight of Martin General Hospital troubles prior to closure
East West All-Stars
East West All-Stars