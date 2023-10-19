One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Camp Lejeune officials say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

They say at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening.

The base says further details will be provided as they become available.

Stay with WITN for updates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.