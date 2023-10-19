Advertise With Us
New Bern man arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Gerard Alexander Brimmer Jr on gun and drug charges.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies arrested a man and charged him with multiple offenses after finding drugs on him during a traffic stop and getting warrants for his New Bern residence.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28-year-old Gerard Brimmer Jr. after the Special Investigations Bureau and New Bern Police Department Narcotics Unit concluded a 5-month-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics in Craven County Wednesday.

Brimmer was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Taberna Way and Old Airport Road. Officials say an 8-year-old and a 2-month-old were in the vehicle with Brimmer.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they found about 3.6 grams of fentanyl.

After getting warrants and searching his New Bern residence at 214 Kestrel Court, investigators say they found about 53.2 grams of fentanyl, $1,068 in cash, and two firearms.

The drugs, money, and guns were found in Brimmer's car and home, according to officials.
The drugs, money, and guns were found in Brimmer's car and home, according to officials.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Brimmer is in the Craven County jail under a $2,000,000 secured bond.

The 28-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

