MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 1 package of King’s Hawaiian Jalapeño Rolls
- 4 oz of Cream Cheese (softened)
- 1 lb of Deli Turkey
- 6 large deli slices of Colby Jack Cheese
- 16 pieces of Bacon (cooked and crumbled)
- 1 large Jalapeño chopped (NOTE: For less spice flavor: remove the seeds)
- 1 stick of Butter
- 1 tsp of Cumin
- 1/2 tsp of Garlic Powder
- 1/2 tsp of Onion Powder
- 1/4 cup of Panko Bread Crumbs
-Take the rolls out of wrapper and separate by slicing rolls in half
-Spread each roll with about 1-teaspoons worth of cream cheese
-Fill rolls with the turkey, 1/2 slice cheese, bacon and chopped jalapeños
-Place prepared sandwiches in 9x13-inch pan
-In a small saucepan, melt the butter and put the spices over low heat
-Pour the melted butter and spices mixture over sandwiches in pan
-Then top with the panko bread crumbs
-Bake the sliders for about 20-minutes at 350-degrees
-Then ENJOY! :)
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!
