Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders

Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders(WITN)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders(WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 1 package of King’s Hawaiian Jalapeño Rolls
  • 4 oz of Cream Cheese (softened)
  • 1 lb of Deli Turkey
  • 6 large deli slices of Colby Jack Cheese
  • 16 pieces of Bacon (cooked and crumbled)
  • 1 large Jalapeño chopped (NOTE: For less spice flavor: remove the seeds)
  • 1 stick of Butter
  • 1 tsp of Cumin
  • 1/2 tsp of Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 tsp of Onion Powder
  • 1/4 cup of Panko Bread Crumbs
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders(WITN)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders(WITN)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders(WITN)

-Take the rolls out of wrapper and separate by slicing rolls in half

-Spread each roll with about 1-teaspoons worth of cream cheese

-Fill rolls with the turkey, 1/2 slice cheese, bacon and chopped jalapeños

-Place prepared sandwiches in 9x13-inch pan

-In a small saucepan, melt the butter and put the spices over low heat

-Pour the melted butter and spices mixture over sandwiches in pan

-Then top with the panko bread crumbs

-Bake the sliders for about 20-minutes at 350-degrees

-Then ENJOY! :)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Generic drowning picture
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Kinston police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Two in critical condition after Kinston shooting
A family of seven was displaced when their Goldsboro mobile home caught fire Thursday morning.
Goldsboro mobile home fire displaces seven
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
Rameik Anderson
Second arrest made in year-old Edgecombe County murder