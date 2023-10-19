GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

1 package of King’s Hawaiian Jalapeño Rolls

4 oz of Cream Cheese (softened)

1 lb of Deli Turkey

6 large deli slices of Colby Jack Cheese

16 pieces of Bacon (cooked and crumbled)

1 large Jalapeño chopped (NOTE: For less spice flavor: remove the seeds)

1 stick of Butter

1 tsp of Cumin

1/2 tsp of Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp of Onion Powder

1/4 cup of Panko Bread Crumbs

-Take the rolls out of wrapper and separate by slicing rolls in half

-Spread each roll with about 1-teaspoons worth of cream cheese

-Fill rolls with the turkey, 1/2 slice cheese, bacon and chopped jalapeños

-Place prepared sandwiches in 9x13-inch pan

-In a small saucepan, melt the butter and put the spices over low heat

-Pour the melted butter and spices mixture over sandwiches in pan

-Then top with the panko bread crumbs

-Bake the sliders for about 20-minutes at 350-degrees



-Then ENJOY! :)

