Man charged after domestic violence shooting in Edgecombe County
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man is in jail after a shooting last night.
Edgecombe County deputies say it happened on Brittany Court, which is south of Princeville.
Torona Harrell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault with a deadly weapon in presence of a minor.
Deputies say their investigation revealed that the shooting was a domestic violence assault.
There was no information released about the victim or their injuries.
Harrell was jailed under a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
