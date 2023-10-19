Man charged after domestic violence shooting in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County man is in jail after a shooting last night.

Edgecombe County deputies say it happened on Brittany Court, which is south of Princeville.

Torona Harrell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault with a deadly weapon in presence of a minor.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that the shooting was a domestic violence assault.

There was no information released about the victim or their injuries.

Harrell was jailed under a 48-hour domestic violence hold.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.