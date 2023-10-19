Advertise With Us
Man accused of child sex crimes in Onslow County arrested in Oklahoma

Todd Tucker
Todd Tucker(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who deputies say is a suspect in a child sex crimes investigation has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office say that a child told them in May that they had been sexually abused in the fall of 2021.

Deputies say they immediately notified the Department of Social Services, and the child was forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, where the child gave a detailed account of the abuse that deputies say happened when the child was 8 years old.

Deputies say the Special Victims Unit was able to verify the child’s disclosure of the sexual abuse.

According to deputies, the child identified 31-year-old Todd Tucker as the person who had abused them

Deputies say that Tucker, who previously lived in North Carolina, had moved to Oklahoma before the child reported the abuse.

Tucker was arrested in Clinton, Oklahoma where is currently living, on October 18th and is currently being held in jail there awaiting extradition back to Onslow County.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing.

