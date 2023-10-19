Advertise With Us
Las Vegas Aces win WNBA Title

Aces win the finals 3-1
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Wings during...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Wings during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships, getting 24 points and 16 rebounds from A’ja Wilson and a defensive stop in the closing seconds to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals.

The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 and the Houston Comets from 1997-2000 as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles.

Las Vegas did it without starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, who were both sidelined with foot injuries suffered in Game 3.

Wilson was named Finals MVP.

