GREENVILLE POLICE: Lovely found with 4 kilos of Fentanyl

Deriko Lovely
Deriko Lovely(Pitt County Sheriff's Office/Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greensboro man has been arrested in Greenville after police say they found four kilos of fentanyl in his car.

According to Greenville Police, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force went to Kings Convenience Mart on Greenville, Boulevard on October 5th after receiving a report of a suspicious person who was sitting in a car.

Police say when they searched the car that they seized the fentanyl from inside it.

Greenville police say they arrested 32-year-old Deriko Lovely of Greensboro and charged him with multiple counts of trafficking in fentanyl. 

Lovely was booked into Pitt County Detention Jail under a $2 million secure bond. 

Police say more charges are possible.

