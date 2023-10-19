Greene County accident leaves one dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after an accident in rural Greene County Tuesday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said that a Honda van was traveling west on Arba Jason Road around 7:30 p.m. when the driver ran the stop sign at the intersection of NC 903 just north of the Jason community.

According to troopers, the van collided with a tractor-trailer that was traveling north on NC 903. Troopers say the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not released the name of the deceased driver.

