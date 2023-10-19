Advertise With Us
Greene County accident leaves one dead

Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Arba Jason Road and NC 903 in Greene County.(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after an accident in rural Greene County Tuesday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said that a Honda van was traveling west on Arba Jason Road around 7:30 p.m. when the driver ran the stop sign at the intersection of NC 903 just north of the Jason community.

According to troopers, the van collided with a tractor-trailer that was traveling north on NC 903. Troopers say the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not released the name of the deceased driver.

