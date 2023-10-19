Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Goldsboro mobile home fire displaces seven

A family of seven was displaced when their Goldsboro mobile home caught fire Thursday morning.
A family of seven was displaced when their Goldsboro mobile home caught fire Thursday morning.(Goldsboro Fire Dept)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three adults and four children were left without a home when fire swept through their mobile home in Tanglewood Mobile Home Park on Central Heights Road in Goldsboro on Thursday.

Firefighters say that six fire trucks and 16 firefighters responded to battle the blaze that happened around 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was brought under control at 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters say that no one was injured and that the family is being assisted by the landlord who owned the mobile home as well as the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

A Goldsboro family of seven was displaced after fire swept through their mobile home on...
A Goldsboro family of seven was displaced after fire swept through their mobile home on Thursday morning.(Goldsboro FD)
A Goldsboro family of seven was displaced after fire swept through their mobile home on...
A Goldsboro family of seven was displaced after fire swept through their mobile home on Thursday morning.(Goldsboro Fire Dept)
A Goldsboro family's home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
A Goldsboro family's home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.(Goldsboro Fire Dept)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
Generic drowning picture
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Cheesy Jalapeño Turkey Sliders
Kinston police say two people are in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Two in critical condition after Kinston shooting
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
Mixing with Maggie - Cheesy jalapeno turkey sliders
Rameik Anderson
Second arrest made in year-old Edgecombe County murder