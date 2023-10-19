Goldsboro mobile home fire displaces seven

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three adults and four children were left without a home when fire swept through their mobile home in Tanglewood Mobile Home Park on Central Heights Road in Goldsboro on Thursday.

Firefighters say that six fire trucks and 16 firefighters responded to battle the blaze that happened around 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was brought under control at 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters say that no one was injured and that the family is being assisted by the landlord who owned the mobile home as well as the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

A Goldsboro family of seven was displaced after fire swept through their mobile home on Thursday morning. (Goldsboro FD)

A Goldsboro family of seven was displaced after fire swept through their mobile home on Thursday morning. (Goldsboro Fire Dept)

A Goldsboro family's home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. (Goldsboro Fire Dept)

