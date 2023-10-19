Goldsboro man charged in afternoon deadly shooting
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened this afternoon in Goldsboro.
Police say 51-year-old Kelvin Coley was shot inside a home in the 400 block of Best Street around 12:30 p.m.
Coley died a short time later at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Officers say during their investigation, Tyonne McKinnon was developed as a suspect and he was then charged with the murder.
The 25-year-old McKinnon is being held without bond and has a first appearance on Friday.
