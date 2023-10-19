Goldsboro man charged in afternoon deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened this afternoon in Goldsboro.

Police say 51-year-old Kelvin Coley was shot inside a home in the 400 block of Best Street around 12:30 p.m.

Coley died a short time later at Wayne UNC Health Care.

Officers say during their investigation, Tyonne McKinnon was developed as a suspect and he was then charged with the murder.

The 25-year-old McKinnon is being held without bond and has a first appearance on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.