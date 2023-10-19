Fleet Readiness Center East adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East has added the first graduates of the SkillBridge program to its permanent workforce.

According to FRC East, SkillBridge is a program that trains active duty members for their civilian workforce jobs with the facility becoming an industry partner with them in March. SkillBridge interns were trained in resume writing, interview techniques, and job searching on top of other skills they needed to return to everyday civilian life.

Joseph Cooper, Melanie Cooper, and Mike Carmer all began working with Fleet Readiness after their graduation at the end of September, according to a news release.

“SkillBridge gives employers the opportunity to work with military veterans who bring a higher level of maturity and character to the workplace, as well as the service member’s real-world experience,” said Chris Clower, FRC East SkillBridge program coordinator. “For an employer like FRC East, where about 60 percent of the workforce have served in the military, the qualities that make service members effective in their jobs make them valuable civilian employees as well.”

Cooper said his time with SkillBridge made the transition from the Coast Guard to civilian life much easier.

“I learned so much about myself, what I want to do, and where my strengths and weaknesses are,” said Cooper. “Now I can say I have a job, and I don’t have to worry about leaving the military and not having a plan for my future.

