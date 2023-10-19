Advertise With Us
Fleet Readiness Center East adds first SkillBridge graduates to workforce

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) SkillBridge interns Darehle Perry, left, and Joseph Cooper inspect wiring on a V-22 Osprey. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program connects transitioning service members with industry partners to provide civilian work experience during the last six months of their military service. Cooper, a former petty officer 2nd class with the U.S. Coast Guard, was recently hired as an aircraft worker on FRCE’s C-130 program. Sgt. Perry will soon be leaving the Marine Corps and is seeking civilian experience as a helicopter engine mechanic(Kimberly Koonce | Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East has added the first graduates of the SkillBridge program to its permanent workforce.

According to FRC East, SkillBridge is a program that trains active duty members for their civilian workforce jobs with the facility becoming an industry partner with them in March. SkillBridge interns were trained in resume writing, interview techniques, and job searching on top of other skills they needed to return to everyday civilian life.

Joseph Cooper, Melanie Cooper, and Mike Carmer all began working with Fleet Readiness after their graduation at the end of September, according to a news release.

“SkillBridge gives employers the opportunity to work with military veterans who bring a higher level of maturity and character to the workplace, as well as the service member’s real-world experience,” said Chris Clower, FRC East SkillBridge program coordinator. “For an employer like FRC East, where about 60 percent of the workforce have served in the military, the qualities that make service members effective in their jobs make them valuable civilian employees as well.”

Cooper said his time with SkillBridge made the transition from the Coast Guard to civilian life much easier.

“I learned so much about myself, what I want to do, and where my strengths and weaknesses are,” said Cooper. “Now I can say I have a job, and I don’t have to worry about leaving the military and not having a plan for my future.

