East-West All-Stars announced, a few WITN area football players, coach recognized on the East team

2024 game is scheduled for December 17th
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Coaches Association announced its East vs. West Football All-Stars Wednesday night.

Locals on the East are Conley’s Isaiah Crumpler, Malaki Dobbins of Southern Nash, Randall King of Northern Nash, Robert Magwood of New Bern, and Edward Padgette of Havelock, D.H. Conley head coach Nate Conner is one of the East coaches. The game is December 17th.

