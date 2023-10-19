East-West All-Stars announced, a few WITN area football players, coach recognized on the East team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Coaches Association announced its East vs. West Football All-Stars Wednesday night.

Locals on the East are Conley’s Isaiah Crumpler, Malaki Dobbins of Southern Nash, Randall King of Northern Nash, Robert Magwood of New Bern, and Edward Padgette of Havelock, D.H. Conley head coach Nate Conner is one of the East coaches. The game is December 17th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.