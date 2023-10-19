Advertise With Us
Early voting and voting changes are here for municipal elections across the east

All early voting sites open October 30th for Pitt County.
All early voting sites open October 30th for Pitt County.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents across the east can now take part in early voting for the 2023 municipal elections.

“One-stop early voting guarantees to have got your vote in if it’s raining, if it’s bad weather, or if I’m sick - I’ve already voted,” said Farmville Resident Carolyn Ward.

People can come out and cast their ballot, but this year they will need a required photo ID.

“Voter ID is fine with me because I think everybody needs an ID, so I have no problem with voter ID,” said Ward.

The main site for Pitt County, the Transit System Conference Room, opened on Thursday and will remain open until November 4th. Board of Elections Director Dave Davis says this vote is especially important since the winners will make decisions that directly impact where you live.

“They’re the people who you see in the grocery store, at church, walking around the street so you could easily have access to them and let them know your concerns, and that’s where it’s important to get and vote cause it’s for people who are affecting your everyday life,” said Davis.

This year, Pitt County has also added an estimated wait time on its website for each location.

“We update it every hour with 15-minute increments, no wait or 0 to 15 minutes wait, etc. It’s designed to sort by the least amount of time to the most amount of time so you can see at the top of this one has the shortest line. It’s the fastest, that’s where I wanna go,” said Davis.

The four remaining sites that are not opened are the Pitt County Agricultural Center, Alice Keene Park, ECU Student Center, and Winterville Fire Station. Those sites will open on October 30th at the same hours as the main site, which is from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekdays. The only weekend day polls are open is Saturday, November 4th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who wants to vote but does not have a photo ID can get one for free at the DMV or fill out an exception form at the polls.

