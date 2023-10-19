Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty coastal showers settle in this afternoon with mild temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mix of clouds and sunshine will start the day off, then more clouds and scattered rain showers will make their way present, as an area of low pressure moves northward towards the Crystal Coast. By overnight and into Friday, clouds will hang tough and will begin on the overcast side. A few of our communities could see the sun break out, allowing temperatures to warm up in the mid 70s.

By Friday evening, a cold front will pass by the area, allowing for a line of showers and storms to bring gusty winds. There is also the possibility for a rumble of thunder. Friday night football games could be impacted by the front moving in. Temperatures at night fall to the low 50s.

The weekend will turn sunny and breezy at times, as our highs fall back to the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

More sunshine will persist into next week, as our highs stay in the mid 60s to low 70s and low to mid 40s.

As for what is brewing in the tropics, Tammy is a tropical storm and formed deep in the Atlantic. This storm is no threat to ENC or the US, as it will curve back out to sea well east of our coast in the coming days.

