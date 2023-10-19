DEFYING THE ODDS: Greenville teen continues to impact many, despite living with rare genetic aging disorder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s a heartwarming story about a teenage girl here in the east, who’s living with a very rare genetic aging disorder.

The warmth of pure joy and laughter have kept Deallaney Hudson strong through the years.

”I just like to beat all odds and prove those who thought I wouldn’t make it,” Hudson said.

The 19-year-old is defying odds, despite being one of only a few people globally who are living with Neonatal Progeroid Syndrome, which is a rare genetic aging disorder.

“Known with the identified syndrome, about 30 in the world,” said Deallaney’s mother, Tabitha Hudson.

Tabitha says doctors had to perform a C-section during her pregnancy because Deallaney was growth restricted.

She was born at just two pounds and nine ounces at a time when the syndrome’s gene was unheard of.

“No doctors, no foundation. nothing that could help us,” Tabitha Hudson said.

Deallaney says growing up was sometimes difficult.

“Children are going to be them,” Deallaney Hudson said. “They’re going to stare and make fun. I had to learn how to block it out.”

Research says that most with the syndrome don’t live past their early 20s.

“I do think about it sometimes, but I try not to think about it too much because it just gets me down,” Deallaney Hudson said.

Instead, she’s used the syndrome as a way to inspire others.

“She played t-ball, did gymnastics, so we really tried to keep everything for her as normal as possible,” Tabitha Hudson said.

Deallaney says community support was also important, especially from her alma mater D.H. Conley High School.

She’s now a part of Pirate Nation as a sophomore recreational therapy major at East Carolina University but still helps run the scorers table at Viking volleyball games.

“I will always be a part of Viking nation,” Deallaney Hudson said.

For several years, the Deallaney Hudson Fishing Tournament has raised money for the Progeria Research Foundation and now there’s even more help.

This year Deallaney’s younger sister Anna Claire wanted funds from D.H. Conley’s annual Powder Puff Flag Football game to go to the Neonatal Progeroid Foundation.

“It’s really special to be able to give to a foundation that goes directly to my sister and other kids with the syndrome,” Anna Claire Hudson said.

“It’s amazing to see the community and support to help raise funds for the neonatal progeroid syndrome,” Deallaney Hudson said.

Doctors have now identified the gene that causes the syndrome. Tabitha gives credit to the Neonatal Progeriod Foundation because it allowed Deallaney to meet other kids like her.

“By the time we left, it was like we were all besties,” Deallaney Hudson said. “Just being to connect and see how we’re similar yet different.”

Deallaney doesn’t want her story to be centered around her living with neonatal progeriod but instead, what living with the syndrome gave her the chance to do in life.

“Keeping god above all things and knowing he has a plan for you that’s crazy greater than you can imagine,” Deallaney Hudson said.

If you would like to donate directly to research, head over to Neonatal Progeroid Foundation.

