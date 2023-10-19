Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers arrive by midday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A sunny start will gradually give way to cloud cover moving in from the south today. A low pressure system that developed over the past 24 hours will start to move northward towards the Crystal Coast this morning. The cloud cover will show up over Onslow and Carteret counties in the late morning. The rain drops arrive along the coast in the early afternoon. Those showers will move north-northeastward towards the Albemarle Sound over Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs today will reach the low 70s with help from a southeasterly breeze. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s, thanks to the cloud cover that will remain present overhead.

The clouds will be pulling away from the East late Friday morning, giving us a chance for a few sun breaks in the middle of the day. But an incoming cold front will arrive in the evening, bringing a heavy band of rain showers and blustery winds. The severe weather threat is low but we will hear the rumble of a few thunderstorms. Highs will drop slightly from Friday through Sunday, going from the low to mid 70s to the upper 60s. Cooler air will arrive Sunday night as a dry front pushes through. This will force temperatures down into the low 60s on Monday. The sunshine that will be present through the first four days of the work week will take the mercury from the low 60s to the mid 70s. No sign of freezing temps over the next eight days.

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed deep in the Atlantic. Tammy is no threat to ENC or the US, it will curve back out to sea well east of our coast.

