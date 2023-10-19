Beirut Bombing veterans tie memorial ribbons with students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 2023 marks 40 years since American troops lost their lives in Lebanon at what is known as the Beirut Bombing.

This morning students from Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville met with survivors from the Beirut bombing at the Beirut Memorial Grove in Jacksonville for the annual ribbon-tying event with the city of Jacksonville.

Students and BVA members tied yellow ribbons to each of the 273 trees at the grove – planted by the city of Jacksonville’s Beautification and Appearance Advisory Commission to make sure – no matter how many generations pass – the memory of the sacrifice of those brave men and women lives on.

8th grader Quinn Deselens tied ribbons last year.

“I keep coming back because I really like learning about what happened in Beirut and I really like making connections with people that witnessed that and went through all that,” he said.

“I mean it’s pretty crazy you know like it’s crazy to think like they were there they experienced these things,” added Beta club member Jasmine Andrade.

Beirut bombing survivor, Jack MaMacDonaldas was humbled by the display of humility.

“We’re honored and with their help, the message is gonna be passed forward every generation a new generation is gonna be showing these trees and the meaning and significance behind them,” he said.

A special memorial ceremony will take place on Monday at the Beirut memorial in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.