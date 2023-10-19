Advertise With Us
Beaufort County schools works on improving nationwide low test scores

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though students’ testing scores are still recovering from the pandemic, the UNC Board of Governors raised the benchmark of minimum ACT scores for state college admissions from 17 to 19.

Now, the Beaufort County school district is stepping up to improve testing scores so students can be more prepared for college and the workforce.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Cheeseman says more has to be done than just teaching students in the classrooms. “What happens at home and wherever our students are...putting more words in front of students each and every day, ensuring that our students are reading more than not, to really get them familiar with reading essays and reading a test might look like,” said Cheeseman.

Northside High School took the initiative to improve student learning and keep up with the state’s raised expectations.

“We took the list of struggling learners and that included grade and attendance and we assigned each person in the grade one student, and we’re doing a boot camp. We do that in February where the students sit with a trainer for two days and they have a book that they get and that helps with their ACT tests,” said Northside High School Principal Tracey Nixon.

Nixon says boot camps and workshops have been effective in raising test scores, even for those who did not perform sufficiently when they were a junior, have made improvements to apply for qualified schools as a senior.

