Beaufort Co. Community College celebrates 100% 2023 practical nurse pass rate

Class of 2023 holds a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A community college in the East is celebrating a continued perfect pass rate and excellence for its 2023 program.

Beaufort County Community College is celebrating the 100% pass rate for their practical nurse program for the National Council Licensure Examination. These students took the exam and graduated July 12 and received their results Sept. 30. The program also posted a 100% pass rate in 2022 as well as a 93% pass rate for 2021 giving the program a 97% three-year passing average ranking the program in the top ten for best scores with only six scoring higher.

“We are proud of the diligent work of our practical nursing students,” said Dr. Kent Dickerson, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing. “They make up the backbone of our long-term care facilities and clinics, so people in our region should know they are in good hands with graduates from a top-tier institution.”

The college reports that every graduating student has started a position with a hospital or healthcare provider across the state.

Applications for the next cohort, August 24, are now open but will close on Jan. 31. Requirements for this process can be viewed on the college’s allied health admissions page.

