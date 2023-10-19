Ayden-Grifton sweeps Farmville Central to claim Eastern Plains Conference Volleyball Tournament title

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The match must closer than the final score but Ayden-Grifton swept Farmville Central 3-0 on Wednesday night to claim the Eastern Plains Conference Volleyball Tournament title.

The Chargers have won all three meetings with the Jaguars this year. They were the top two seeds in the tournament.

“We were losing in the first three sets pretty bad. Not really bad but we were losing and we just didn’t give up on each other and we kept pushing through the tough times,” says Ayden-Grifton sophomore Lainy Evans, “It is a really good feeling to come back and just win.”

“We got a really good group of sophomores I mean you can’t tell them anything they just play. They love it,” says Chargers head coach Nicole Waters, “and they have so much fun. This is the best year I have ever had.”

Both teams should be highly seeded in the state 2A playoffs and could meet again in a few rounds.

The state volleyball playoffs begin on Saturday.

