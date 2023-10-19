Advertise With Us
North Carolina Attorney General raises social media issues among younger generation

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parents, teachers, and caregivers of Craven County all gathered on Thursday morning to discuss one passionate topic: social media usage among young people., and the negative impacts it can have.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said, “Explore the world, but understand that there is a real world out there too and that real world is just as exciting.”

Stein said we are in a “youth mental health crisis,” one that he says is driving up suicide as the state’s second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 to 18.

He says young people need to be cautious online, “Make sure you have good balance, make sure you know who you are dealing with. Don’t talk to strangers, don’t engage with them, and anything you send digitally can last forever,” Stein said.

Educators say middle school is the most crucial age to regulate social media usage since that’s when the habits form.

“Our middle school kids are so impressionable,” said Grover C. Fields Middle School Principal Kaitlyn Watson. “They really do soak in all the things around them, so important that we catch them early and create good habits when it comes to social media use at this age, so it trickles over to high school. they watch the adults around them.”

Educators say having good adult figures for kids is important as they transition into young adulthood, and that is established at home as well as in school.

“Talking to them, and giving them a safe space to share what’s going on in their lives as well is important because if we don’t give them a safe space to talk about what’s going on with them, then it really encourages them to seek that support somewhere else,” said parent Malika Baldwin,

Parents and educators say promoting good social media usage among kids is a collaborative work between the young, the old, and society.

