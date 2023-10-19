Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.(Jagged Edge Productions/ITN STUDIOS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) – Fourth grade students at a Miami school were left traumatized after their teacher put on a horror film for them in class, according to local reports.

CBS Miami reports that a math teacher at The Academy of Innovative Education, a K-12 charter school, played “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” for his students on Oct. 2.

The movie is a spin on the beloved children’s tale, reimagined into a disturbing horror film. A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet turn against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

Parents at the Miami school told the media outlet the fourth-grade students were the ones who selected the movie, but the teacher agreed to play it without properly vetting its appropriateness.

The film has an NR rating, or “not rated.”

Parents said the teacher played 20 to 30 minutes of the film before turning it off, even as some terrified kids asked him to stop it sooner, according to CBS Miami.

The school confirmed in a statement to CBS Miami that a film was played that was “not suitable for the age group.” The school went on to state that administrators “promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on Peacock or available to rent on Amazon Prime.

According to production company Jagged Edge Productions, the film was the directorial debut for Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who said the film was shot in just 10 days.

Filmmakers have announced a sequel, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2,” will be released in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Camp Lejeune Marine killed on base, another Marine in custody
Generic drowning picture
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
Troopers say someone was killed when a Honda van collided with a tractor-trailer at the...
Greene County accident leaves one dead
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a ‘foreign agent’
Sophomore Chris Adamson became blind early in life, but that hasn't stopped him from...
Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
No gun, no car, no living witnesses against man charged in Tupac Shakur killing, defense lawyer says
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits humanitarian aid, as Israel tells troops to ‘be ready’ for ground invasion