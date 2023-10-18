Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Rising to End the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One more quiet, cool night before we start to see changes. Overnight lows will once again be a mix of 40s and 50s when you head out the door in the morning. Mornings in the 40s don’t return until later this weekend. We’ve got two chances for rain to end the work week. Clouds increase first ahead of shower chances in Onslow, Carteret, Pamlico, and Craven County through the afternoon. Rain chances spread northward into the Albemarle Peninsula as a developing coastal low moves through. Not everyone sees rain with the first round as most of the precip looks to stay along the coast in areas along or east of US Highway 17. Rain moves out early Friday with a break for most of the day. Cold front timing has moved up a bit so we should start to see more showers and a few thunderstorms move in during high school football. This activity still looks scattered but will impact more areas than Thursday night’s round of rain. Take the rain gear just in case. Saturday’s rain chance wasn’t very high in the first place but conditions look even drier. It’ll still be a very windy day with winds sustained up to 15-25 mph at times. No rain is expected next week. We’ll get more cool air, though! Temperatures still look a little too high Tuesday morning, but we’re close enough to monitor the chances for frost.

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed deep in the Atlantic. Tammy is no threat to ENC or the US, it will curve back out to sea well east of our coast.

