Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State wildlife officers have identified a man who drowned in the White Oak River Monday morning in Onslow County.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says passing boaters discovered David Noe’s body along the marsh grass near the White Oak River Waterfowl Impoundment near Stella.

Noe, who lived in the Stella community, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate the man’s drowning.

