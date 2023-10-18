Advertise With Us
Vote on final list of names for Greenville’s baseball team

(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans in Eastern Carolina now have the opportunity to vote on what they think the name of the Greenville Coastal League baseball franchise should be.

The Coastal Plain League says after getting more than 450 responses and 350 name submissions for the Greenville “Name your Team Contest,” the five final names have been revealed.

They are:

  • Greenville Ballhogs
  • Greenville Booty
  • Greenville Garden Gnomes
  • Greenville Scallywags
  • Greenville Peglegs

Fans can not vote for their favorite name today through Friday, October 27th online.

The baseball league says the names “Booty,” “Scallywags,” and “Peglegs” all lend themselves to the pirate theme of the area. “Ballhogs” combines two other passions for folks in and around Greenville — baseball and barbecue. Lastly, “Garden Gnomes” doesn’t exactly have a geographical tie to the area, but they come in an array of colors, types, and poses, and have been known to have fun in the yard.

The winning name will be unveiled at a later date once a logo is created.  

The fan whose submission leads to the team’s new name will receive the Ultimate VIP Baseball Package, which includes their own personalized new team jersey, throwing out the first pitch at a home game among other prizes. The four runners-up will receive a prize pack of new team-branded merchandise.

Opening night at Guy Smith Stadium is scheduled for May 24, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

