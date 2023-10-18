Advertise With Us
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic

The 19th named storm of the season could impact the Leeward Islands by the weekend
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Tammy. Winds were near 40 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Tammy is forecasted to become a strong tropical storm by Saturday as it progresses towards the northwest over the coming days.

Tammy is expected to stay away from the U.S. over the next few days
Tammy is expected to stay away from the U.S. over the next few days(maxuser | Russell James)

