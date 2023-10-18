Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic
The 19th named storm of the season could impact the Leeward Islands by the weekend
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Tammy. Winds were near 40 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Tammy is forecasted to become a strong tropical storm by Saturday as it progresses towards the northwest over the coming days.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.