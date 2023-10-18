Teacher of the Week: Jennifer Smith

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week is Jennifer Smith.

Smith has many roles at The Oakwood School in Greenville. Not only has she taught English, history, and journalism, but she has served as an advisor, alumni coordinator, and upper school coordinator.

The Oakwood School is a PK3, PK4, K-12 coed school that Smith has called home for the last 27 years.

Smith is the daughter of two public school teachers and says she swore she would never teach school. However, she says almost three decades later, she is “still eating crow.”

She says she is the advisor to SmithAdvisory#1, who Smith says is the best advisory at Oakwood.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.