Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Students and veterans to tie yellow ribbons to remember 1983 Beirut bombing victims

Students and veterans to tie yellow ribbons to remember 1983 Beirut bombing victims
Students and veterans to tie yellow ribbons to remember 1983 Beirut bombing victims(City of Jacksonville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of middle school students will join veterans on Thursday tying yellow ribbons to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut bombing.

Students from Northwoods Park Middle School and veterans who survived the October 23, 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marines Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon will hang yellow ribbons at the Beirut Memorial Grove to honor those who lost their lives in Beirut and Grenada.

241 United States Marine Corps and Navy service members died in the Beirut bombing that was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Ribbons will be tied on all 273 trees in the grove, the event starts. at 9 a.m.

Beirut Memorial Grove i located at the intersection of US 17, NC 24, and Wilmington Highway across from Camp Geiger in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lewis
Ayden man wanted in Kinston bank robbery
Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death,...
More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son
Jerry Simmons headshot
Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding grades of football players
Gerald Adams, Jr. & Justin Paul
Two sentenced in Beaufort County restaurant robbery
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

Latest News

Early voting begins Thursday, photo IDs required this year
Martin General Hospital
Inquiry by NC Attorney General provides insight of Martin General Hospital troubles prior to closure
Here is the latest fall foliage report for the ENC area, from Explore Fall.
2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina
Davenport has been serving as interim chief since February.
Davenport named new Greenville Fire/Rescue chief