Students and veterans to tie yellow ribbons to remember 1983 Beirut bombing victims

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of middle school students will join veterans on Thursday tying yellow ribbons to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut bombing.

Students from Northwoods Park Middle School and veterans who survived the October 23, 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marines Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon will hang yellow ribbons at the Beirut Memorial Grove to honor those who lost their lives in Beirut and Grenada.

241 United States Marine Corps and Navy service members died in the Beirut bombing that was carried out by two suicide bombers.

Ribbons will be tied on all 273 trees in the grove, the event starts. at 9 a.m.

Beirut Memorial Grove i located at the intersection of US 17, NC 24, and Wilmington Highway across from Camp Geiger in Jacksonville.

