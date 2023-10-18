Advertise With Us
Several Humana Medicare plans expected to be out-of-network for ECU Health system

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of the major Medicare Advantage plans could no longer be “in-network” at Eastern Carolina’s largest hospital.

WITN News has learned that ECU Health Medical Center is expected to be out-of-network for Humana’s various Medicare Advantage plans, including those that cover some retired state employees.

In a letter Humana sent to those under the plan, the insurer said the Greenville hospital on January 1st would no longer be in-network. That means potentially higher costs for those under Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans if they utilized ECU Health Medical Center.

On ECU Health’s website, it says on January 1 that it is “anticipated that the ECU Health system will be out-of-network” for Humana Medicare Advantage products: PPO Medicare Advantage, POS Medicare Advantage, HMO Medicare Advantage and PFFS Medicare Advantage plans.

Humana responded to a WITN’s request for details and said, “Humana received notification from ECU Health that it intends to end our current Medicare Advantage agreement, effective January 1, 2024.  Humana is currently in negotiations with ECU working to reach a new agreement prior to the effective date.”

WITN has reached out to ECU Health for comment on what is happening and how it will impact people here in Eastern Carolina.

