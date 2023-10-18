Advertise With Us
New Bern fire dept. warn of lithium battery dangers

By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Electric Vehicles are growing in popularity but the new vehicles come with hazards that are causing first response agencies to establish new training.

Many electric vehicle batteries are powered by thousands of lithium batteries which are highly flammable when exposed, infiltrated by salt water, or have faulty wiring.

The fire department says the batteries burn faster and longer than traditional combustion engine vehicles. Firefighters also say that fire data shows more than 100 fires this year reported in New York have been the result of lithium batteries.

New Bern Fire Captain Bob Bordeaux says it can take more than 10,000 thousand gallons of water over 6 hours to extinguish these battery fires. And says the increase in electric vehicles across the East is causing departments to become more proactive.

“This is a whole new ball game. We’ve got to rethink our strategy and tactics with electric vehicles. Everything‘s computer-controlled, everything is electrically operated - if it loses power or the computer fails, a victim may actually be locked in the car. Unless they know where the emergency door releases are they’re not going to be able to get out,” said New Bern Fire & Rescue Capt. Bob Bordeaux.

Capt. Bordeaux says the batteries also are an air quality hazard – noting the batteries release large amounts of hydrogen once they burn.

