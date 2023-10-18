Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Early voting begins Thursday, photo IDs required this year

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Board of Elections announced early voting season starting and a new rule to voting this year.

In person early voting for November 2023 municipal elections begins Thursday in most of North Carolina. The last day for early voting will be Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Board of Elections reports that 385 of the 465 cities, towns, and villages across the state will be participating in early voting. The other 80 municipalities will only hold elections on Election Day which will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters can check if their voting site offers early voting by checking this full list or by searching their county which were provided by the Board.

Voters must live and registered to vote in their respective municipality in order to vote. The Board of Elections offers the ability to preview your voting list with the sample ballot found on their website.

“The candidates elected in November will make important decisions for local communities, such as setting tax rates, approving new developments, deciding how many police officers and firefighters to hire, and choosing where to build parks and sidewalks,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director and the state’s chief elections official. “If history is a guide, some municipal contests will be very, very close, and ties are not unheard of, so every vote matters.”

All voters will be asked to show their photo ID. A comprehensive guide to this policy can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lewis
Ayden man wanted in Kinston bank robbery
Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death,...
More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son
Jerry Simmons headshot
Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding grades of football players
Gerald Adams, Jr. & Justin Paul
Two sentenced in Beaufort County restaurant robbery
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

Latest News

Students and veterans to tie yellow ribbons to remember 1983 Beirut bombing victims
Students and veterans to tie yellow ribbons to remember 1983 Beirut bombing victims
Martin General Hospital
Inquiry by NC Attorney General provides insight of Martin General Hospital troubles prior to closure
Here is the latest fall foliage report for the ENC area, from Explore Fall.
2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina
Davenport has been serving as interim chief since February.
Davenport named new Greenville Fire/Rescue chief