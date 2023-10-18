Hurricanes rally to beat Sharks late Tuesday night

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Seth Jarvis scored two power-play goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist as Carolina improved to 2-1 on a six-game trip. Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin also scored.

The Hurricanes scored four times in the third period of their fourth consecutive victory against the Sharks. Jarvis snapped a tie with 8:09 remaining.

Fabian Zetterlund, Filip Zadina and William Eklund scored for the Sharks, who were outshot 42-16.

Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left early in the first period after taking a shot off his mask. He skated off under his own power and was held out for precautionary reasons. Antti Raanta made 12 saves on 14 shots in relief.

Zetterlund scored his first goal with San Jose on a breakaway, giving the Sharks the lead 3:14 into the game. Jarvis tied it less than a minute later on a Carolina power play.

The Hurricanes took their first lead midway through the second when Slavin scored the team’s league-leading fourth short-handed goal through their first four games.

Zadina answered 17 seconds later with the man advantage, and Eklund put the Sharks ahead late in the second with another power-play goal. Carolina challenged for goaltender interference but was unsuccessful.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves in the loss, setting a San Jose record with 87 saves through his first two games with the team.

Carolina went 3 for 7 on the power play, and San Jose was 2 for 6.

MOVING ON UP

With two assists, Tomas Hertl passed five-time All-Star Owen Nolan for sixth place in Sharks history with 452 points.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Hurricanes: C Sebastian Aho was scratched with an upper-body injury.

Sharks: D Marc-Edouard Vlasic sat out with a lower-body injury suffered in Saturday’s game against the Avalanche.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Seattle on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host Boston on Thursday night, trying to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Bruins.

