“Everything I did was for the students”: Former New Bern High School Principal addresses decision to change grades of ineligible student-athletes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -We’re hearing more from a former high school principal here in the east about his part in the grade changing of ineligible student-athletes last school year.

It’s been a difficult past few months for former New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons.

“What hurt more than people talking about me, was when you put down some of the hardest working people on our campus,” Simmons said.

Simmons’ name has been at the forefront of an investigation surrounding the eligibility of players on the 2022 state championship football team.

“Student-athletes oftentimes get a bad reputation, but this was never about a student who was playing a sport,” Simmons said. “It was about students who were in need and students learning at a different rate.”

Back in May, Craven County Schools announced that Simmons and school counselor Heidi Ricks were both suspended with pay.

“They just said we’ll need your keys, and you are not to have any contact with any students or staff at New Bern High School until we have concluded our investigation,” Simmons said.

Simmons says the school system told him they were looking into incidents during his tenure.

Recently Simmons says he was sent a letter by the school system, making him aware of evidence that they say revealed his direction to the school data manager to change the grades of multiple students.

“If they were really after the truth, we would’ve had that conversation months ago or when they first got a complaint,” Simmons said.

Many believe most of the students were on last year’s state championship football team. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) recently vacated all of the games from that season due to ineligible players dressing out to play, including the championship.

“I’m not going to say they didn’t investigate, I’m going to say I would think they’d want to talk to me,” Simmons said.

This year’s 2023 Bears team also had to forfeit five wins for some of those same ineligible players playing.

Some have questioned Simmons’ moral compass after everything, but he stands firm in his decisions.

“I haven’t been hiding, I enjoyed MumFest this weekend,” Simmons said. “This was in no way to try to win over people who seem eager to believe bad.”

WITN reached out to Craven County Schools Public Relations Director Jennifer Wagner for a response to Simmons’ comments. She released a statement that said:

“We won’t be responding to anything Mr. Simmons has shared or his response”

Simmons is now a middle school math and science teacher at Epiphany School of Global Studies in New Bern.

