Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Another day of sunshine continues with fall-like temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The viewing area will continue to stay in sunshine for another day, as high pressure is in control. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows near 50°. Wind will start to pick up and come from the south-southeast direction Thursday and stay there until the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies will start out Thursday, then afternoon clouds and coastal showers take over those regions. Most inland areas will see a few rain drops, but overcast skies at times. Rainfall amounts will be half an inch east of Highway 17.

Friday will feature more clouds and a few passing showers for the ENC area throughout the day, as more coastal areas stay wet than inland communities. The front will begin to pass by later in the day. Rainfall amounts will range between quarter to a half an inch rain.

Temperatures from Thursday to the weekend will go from the low to mid 70s to upper 60s, and overnight lows remain in the mid 50s, along with breezy conditions.

Next week starts out sunny and cool, as highs stay in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.