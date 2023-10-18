Chief named for Greenville Fire/ Rescue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has officially named a new leader for the fire department.

The City of Greenville says Brock Davenport is the Chief of the Greenville Fire/ Rescue.

Davenport, a 24-year veteran of the department was named by City Manager Ann Wall.

Davenport has been serving as interim chief since February. The city says he joined the emergency response agency in 1999, and he took the interim position after Carson Sanders left earlier in 2023.

“I am humbled and proud to be given such a wonderful opportunity,” Davenport said. “It is a great honor to be selected to lead such a great group of men and women.

He will be officially sworn in during a ceremony on October 23 at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.

“I will remain committed to leading by example and ensuring that our department remains prepared to respond to any emergency no matter how great or small,” said Davenport.

