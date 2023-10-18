Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: The stretch of sunshine continues today

Rain chances will be highest Thursday night through Friday night
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high pressure system that has kept us sunny has one more full day over Eastern NC before it fades and we see a shifting pattern. Skies will stay sunny today and, with relaxed winds, we’ll see temperatures climb to the low 70s today. Wind speeds will start to pick up out of the south-southeast by tomorrow, allowing for a slight bump in air temperatures ahead of incoming rain showers Thursday and Friday.

The first round of rain will arrive along the Crystal Coast Thursday afternoon, being brought in by a coastal low pressure system. That low will roll over the Pamlico Sound, putting down about half an inch of rain for communities on the eastern side of Highway 17. Rain will still be present early Friday morning along the coast.

While we’ll get a brief break in the rain showers midday Friday, scattered showers will return late Friday evening as a front moves in from the west. The amount of rain we’ll see out of this front will be minimal, with most receiving about a quarter of an inch or less. Rainfall totals over the two day stretch will likely range between half an inch to an inch. Temperatures will go from the mid 70s Thursday to the mid 60s by Sunday and Monday. Sunshine, like this week, will be present Sunday through at least Wednesday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

