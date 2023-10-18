Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Brock Davenport named Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief

Brock Davenport named Fire/Rescue Chief
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Brock Davenport, a 24-year veteran of the Greenville Fire/Rescue department has just been named the new Fire/Rescue Chief for the city of Greenville, a position that has had a lot of turnover in recent years.

“They did what they had to do and they left for whatever reasons they left for but I have been here for 24 years and I don’t plan on going anywhere. My goal is to retire from the city, the city has been great to me, the department has been great to me and I just look forward to continuing to carry the mission of the department and the city forward,” Davenport said.

Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol . Eric Griffin resigned in September 2021 after he was charged with DWI. Then, Carson Sanders resigned this February with no explanation after he was suspended by the city. This pattern of events has left some uncertainty and trust issues in the department but many believe Davenport’s appointment will alleviate that.

“Oh absolutely, 100 percent. He has been here for so long and I know these past few years have been turbulent in a couple of ways but he has always been the one thing here that’s been very steadfast, very static,” Greenville Firefighter, Trey Smith said.

Davenport has plans to talk with city leadership and command staff to get a game plan going. He wants to create a closer environment and try his best to come up with plans everyone can agree on.

“You should see a lot of great things coming from the department over the next several months,” Davenport said.

Davenport will be officially sworn in on October 23rd at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lewis
Ayden man wanted in Kinston bank robbery
Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death,...
More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son
Jerry Simmons headshot
Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding grades of football players
Gerald Adams, Jr. & Justin Paul
Two sentenced in Beaufort County restaurant robbery
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

Latest News

ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
ECU HEALTH: State retirees under Humana won’t pay more despite being out-of-network
Inquiry by NC Attorney General provides insight of Martin General Hospital troubles prior to...
Inquiry by NC Attorney General provides insight of Martin General Hospital troubles prior to closure
East West All-Stars
East West All-Stars
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
Wildlife officers identify Onslow County drowning victim
Vote on finalist of names for Greenville’s baseball team
Vote on finalist of names for Greenville’s baseball team