Brock Davenport named Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Brock Davenport, a 24-year veteran of the Greenville Fire/Rescue department has just been named the new Fire/Rescue Chief for the city of Greenville, a position that has had a lot of turnover in recent years.

“They did what they had to do and they left for whatever reasons they left for but I have been here for 24 years and I don’t plan on going anywhere. My goal is to retire from the city, the city has been great to me, the department has been great to me and I just look forward to continuing to carry the mission of the department and the city forward,” Davenport said.

Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol . Eric Griffin resigned in September 2021 after he was charged with DWI. Then, Carson Sanders resigned this February with no explanation after he was suspended by the city. This pattern of events has left some uncertainty and trust issues in the department but many believe Davenport’s appointment will alleviate that.

“Oh absolutely, 100 percent. He has been here for so long and I know these past few years have been turbulent in a couple of ways but he has always been the one thing here that’s been very steadfast, very static,” Greenville Firefighter, Trey Smith said.

Davenport has plans to talk with city leadership and command staff to get a game plan going. He wants to create a closer environment and try his best to come up with plans everyone can agree on.

“You should see a lot of great things coming from the department over the next several months,” Davenport said.

Davenport will be officially sworn in on October 23rd at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street.

