Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central

Ayden-Grifton 3, Washington 0
Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The top seeds in the Eastern Plains Conference volleyball tournament have won their way to championship Wednesday in Ayden.

Top seed Ayden-Grifton hosted the semifinals on Tuesday. The Chargers swept Washington 3-0 in the late semifinal.

Farmville Central swept rival Greene Central 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Farmville Central will play at Ayden-Grifton in the championship round on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lewis
Ayden man wanted in Kinston bank robbery
Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death,...
More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son
Jerry Simmons headshot
Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding grades of football players
Gerald Adams, Jr. & Justin Paul
Two sentenced in Beaufort County restaurant robbery
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

Latest News

Conley volleyball wins conference tournament
10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big Carolina Conference Tournament title
Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville...
Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central
10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big...
10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big Carolina Conference Tournament title
Sports Spotlight - Savannah Whaley Farmville Central senior volleyball player
Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central’s Whaley leading Jaguars volleyball team with milestone play and her voice