Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central
Ayden-Grifton 3, Washington 0
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The top seeds in the Eastern Plains Conference volleyball tournament have won their way to championship Wednesday in Ayden.
Top seed Ayden-Grifton hosted the semifinals on Tuesday. The Chargers swept Washington 3-0 in the late semifinal.
Farmville Central swept rival Greene Central 3-0 in the other semifinal.
Farmville Central will play at Ayden-Grifton in the championship round on Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.