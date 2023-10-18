Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The top seeds in the Eastern Plains Conference volleyball tournament have won their way to championship Wednesday in Ayden.

Top seed Ayden-Grifton hosted the semifinals on Tuesday. The Chargers swept Washington 3-0 in the late semifinal.

Farmville Central swept rival Greene Central 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Farmville Central will play at Ayden-Grifton in the championship round on Wednesday.

