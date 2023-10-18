Advertise With Us
AMBER ALERT: An Amber Alert has been issued in Stanly County

The AMBER Alert system started in 1996 and was built out of tragedy.(DOJ)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STANLEY COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Jasper Creese, a three-foot-tall white boy who weighs 27 pounds.

Deputies say that they believe Creese is with Charity Creeses who they described as a 33-year-old heavy-set white woman who is five feet two inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, the two left a home in Albemarle in a dark grey 2011 Acura RDX with 6540SB on the license plate. Deputies also said the car has two stickers that display the peace sign and Save the Honey Bees.

Deputies said they did not know which was the car was traveling.

