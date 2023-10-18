10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big Carolina Conference Tournament title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Carolina Conference tournament was held Tuesday night at D.H. Conley with the hosts and 10th-ranked Vikings winning a five-set thriller to claim the title over rival and 25th-ranked J.H. Rose.

The Vikings took the first set before the Rampants claimed the next two sets.

Conley able to stay alive and claim the fourth and the momentum. They won the fifth set decidedly 15-6 to claim the title and the season sweep over their rivals.

“It feels great. We have gone with them five sets every game,” says Conley senior setter Mallie Blizzard, “It is honestly a great game. We got to keep our composure and have endurance during it all.”

“I was like the adrenaline was kicking into me so... also I was mad. When I am mad. I put into my swing,” says Conley sophomore hitter Britni Silver, “I just worked on not getting into my head.”

“Most teams don’t have that tough of competition going into playoffs,” says Conley senior hitter Reagan Kresho, “Having the good competition going into it and knowing you have the skill set and fight to go all the way to the end that is a really good confidence boost to go to the playoffs.”

Rose beat South Central in the semifinals to reach the final against Conley. Conley topped Jacksonville in the first semifinal to earn their place.

Both will be high seeds for the state playoffs which start on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.