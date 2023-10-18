Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big Carolina Conference Tournament title

#10 Conley 3, #25 Rose 2
10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big Carolina Conference Tournament title
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Carolina Conference tournament was held Tuesday night at D.H. Conley with the hosts and 10th-ranked Vikings winning a five-set thriller to claim the title over rival and 25th-ranked J.H. Rose.

The Vikings took the first set before the Rampants claimed the next two sets.

Conley able to stay alive and claim the fourth and the momentum. They won the fifth set decidedly 15-6 to claim the title and the season sweep over their rivals.

“It feels great. We have gone with them five sets every game,” says Conley senior setter Mallie Blizzard, “It is honestly a great game. We got to keep our composure and have endurance during it all.”

“I was like the adrenaline was kicking into me so... also I was mad. When I am mad. I put into my swing,” says Conley sophomore hitter Britni Silver, “I just worked on not getting into my head.”

“Most teams don’t have that tough of competition going into playoffs,” says Conley senior hitter Reagan Kresho, “Having the good competition going into it and knowing you have the skill set and fight to go all the way to the end that is a really good confidence boost to go to the playoffs.”

Rose beat South Central in the semifinals to reach the final against Conley. Conley topped Jacksonville in the first semifinal to earn their place.

Both will be high seeds for the state playoffs which start on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lewis
Ayden man wanted in Kinston bank robbery
Elyssa Kucharski is charged with murder, felonious child abuse, and concealment of a death,...
More details released in Wilson County mother charged with murdering 5-month-old son
Jerry Simmons headshot
Former New Bern High School principal speaks on controversy surrounding grades of football players
Gerald Adams, Jr. & Justin Paul
Two sentenced in Beaufort County restaurant robbery
Brinson was arrested by KPD Tuesday night, Oct. 16 around 9:20 p.m.
POLICE: Washington man facing charges in Kinston after resisting arrest

Latest News

Ayden-Grifton advances to EPC Tournament Championship Match
Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central
Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville...
Ayden-Grifton sweeps Washington to set up EPC Tournament Final showdown with rival Farmville Central
10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big...
10th ranked Conley volleyball wins five set thriller over 25th ranked Rose to claim Big Carolina Conference Tournament title
Sports Spotlight - Savannah Whaley Farmville Central senior volleyball player
Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central’s Whaley leading Jaguars volleyball team with milestone play and her voice