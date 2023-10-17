Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Forecast Continues

Rain chances highest Thursday night through Friday night
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another chilly night on the way. We’ll wake up and walk out the door to 40s and low 50s. Sunshine takes everyone up to the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. We’ll stay dry until a few showers approach the coast late Thursday. Scattered showers, especially along the coast, increase Thursday night into Friday. Another round of rain is expected Friday night as a cold front arrives. Rain again looks pretty light with everyone expected to stay below an inch of rain Thursday through Saturday morning. Rain looks to clear out Saturday morning ahead of ECU’s 2 PM kickoff. Strong northwest winds will drop temperatures throughout the day as cool air returns to ENC. Breezy conditions linger into Sunday as highs return to the 60s and overnight temperatures hit the 40s into next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

