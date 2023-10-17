Williamston mayoral, town commissioner candidates introduced at forum

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Williamston sat inside of the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center Monday night, hanging on to the words of mayoral and town commissioner candidates as they each vouched for themselves during a non-partisan forum.

Mayoral candidates Dean McCall, Patrica Smith, Alonzo Brown, and Jason Steward are all looking to assist in fixing the current healthcare crisis in town and in Martin County as a whole, following the closure of Martin General Hospital.

“Healthcare is a key point, nonetheless, because if you have an aging population, you need to tend to those people,” McCall said. “Right now, our EMS is running ragged trying to make up for all the EMS calls.”

“Using facilities that are already in place in the meantime, while we work on getting licenses and different certificates,” Smith said. “Whatever we need for the hospital.”

“What I would like to see happen is that the Martin County commissioners really put it together and turn it around for us,” Brown said.

“I serve as 911 director in my full-time job, so the impacts have been close to me,” Steward said. “What we need to do as a community and town is start looking towards the future.”

Candidates also brought up the importance of revitalizing Williamston’s downtown and making it a more appealing place to visit. However, at the forefront of concerns was a long-term healthcare solution.

Early voting begins this Thursday, October 19th.

